Riley Cooper received the NCCER Year 2 National Certification. Riley is enrolled in Construction II and is the first student in New Albany School of Career & Technical Education, Construction 2 program history to have received this national certification. His instructor is Rick Robbins.
The following Health Science II students received a passing score on the NCHSE (National Consortium for Health Science Education) National Certification Exam. Their instructor is April Voyles.
Front from left, Janea Hudson, Darcy Garrett, Annie-Laurie Nieminen, Anniston Hodges, Brooklyn Hunt, Sami Callahan, Maddie Smith; back from left: Bridget Franks, Hayes Hemby, Noah Downs, Juan Luna, Madeline Whisenant, Jadyn Smith, and Catherine Vazquez-Arrezola
From left, Macy Willis, Japhet Ordaz, Brayden Kiddy, John Stacks, Patrick Gibbs, Jorge Favela, Leslie Garcia and Catherine Coleman received the ESB (Entrepreneurship and Small Business) National Certification. Students are enrolled in Business, Marketing & Finance II. Their instructor is Alison Moore.
From left, Erica Cannon, Alayna Smith, Madison Clay, and Kendrea Finley received the Pre-Professional Certification in Early Childhood Education National Certification. Not pictured is Joanna Hill. Students are enrolled in Early Childhood II. Their instructor is Kimberly Langley.
From left, Dalton Seely, McKinley Lindsey, and Will Coleman received the ASE (Automotive Service Excellence) National Certification. Students are enrolled in Automotive Services II. Their instructor is Jonathan Garrison.
From left, Levi Pannell, Dayton Johnson, Will Speck, and Ashlyn Brown received the AutoCAD National Certification. The students are enrolled in Drafting II, and their instructor is Mr. Kevin Wigington.
Jada Baker and Amiya Terry received the ServSafe National Certification. Both students are enrolled in Culinary Arts II. Their instructor is Anita Alef.
Hunter Poirrier, Hayes Daniel, and Cody Horton received the NCCER Year 1 National Certification. The students are enrolled in Construction I. Their instructor is Rick Robbins.
Not Pictured: Victoria Harmon and Justis Kimmons
Samuel Rossetti received the SolidWorks National Certification. Samuel is enrolled in Engineering II, and his instructor is Latrina Walker.
From left, Briar Carr and Tucker Roberts received the NCCER Year I National Certification. They are both enrolled in Construction II, and Mr. Rick Robbins is their instructor.
