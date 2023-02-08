NEW ALBANY — A Memphis man who crashed while trying to outrun authorities Sunday night, Feb. 5, is free on $220,000 bond on multiple drug and weapons charges, police said this week.
Police gave the following account of the case.
Marvis Spencer, 47, pulled up to a driver’s license checkpoint at Munsford Drive and Rosewood Drive in a 2000 Nissan Maxima about 10:22 p.m.
He refused to comply with officers, then took off, running over a police officer’s foot.
Spencer, pursued by city police and Union County authorities, got on I-22 briefly, then got off at the Potts Camp exit, then wrecked in a curve on Beck Springs Road in Marshal County.
Spencer was alone in the vehicle and apparently not seriously hurt; he refused medical treatment and was transported to jail.
Multiple firearms and several forms of narcotics — including marijuana, cocaine, and fentanyl — were found in the wreckage of Spencer’s vehicle.
Spencer faces four counts of possession with intent, one count of trafficking, one count of felony fleeing, one count of assault on a police officer, and several misdemeanor charges, including driving on a suspended license, according to records.
Spencer has a lengthy history with law enforcement, but apparently no felony convictions, authorities said.
The officer whose foot Spencer ran over is OK as well. As one officer put it: “He’s a little sore, but nothing’s broken.”
Police are unsure why Spencer was in New Albany with the drugs and firearms. Said one officer: “He’s not cooperating or communicating with us — no form or fashion.”
Officers said they don’t yet have any information as to who the firearms are registered to.
The weapons will remain in police custody for now. If Spencer is found guilty authorities will petition the court to gain custody of the weapons. Eventually they’ll probably be auctioned off, authorities said.
