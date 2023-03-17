COTTON PLANT —A New Albany man suffered no serious injuries late Monday afternoon, March 13, after a Ripley-New Albany Railroad train struck the rear of his car in Tippah County just a few hundred yards north of the Union County line, Tippah authorities said this week.
The section of CR 81 where the collision happened is actually considered a Union County road, even though the two-lane road extends east a short distance into rural Tippah County, authorities said.
The weather was dry and clear daylight at the time of the crash. It was unclear what the train’s cargo was.
The crash at the straight, level railway grade crossing was on public property. It was reported to Tippah authorities about 6:15 p.m., quickly resolved, and investigating Tippah deputy Jason McDaniel returned to service about 6:38 p.m., according to a copy of his report.
The westbound 2019 black Chevy Camaro was driven by Jeremiah Breshaw Tyreke Mabry, 22, of New Albany. It sustained functional damage.
Deputy McDaniel arrived to find the vehicle on the side of the road just up from the crossing. Union deputies were originally called to the scene, but Tippah authorities were called after finding the crash site was in Tippah.
Mabry told Tippah authorities he didn’t see the train as he turned off Miss. 15 onto CR81.
He told investigators he felt his car move, thought he had sustained a blowout, pulled over to check his tire and saw the train coming to a stop.
He then realized the train’s engine had struck the passenger side rear of his vehicle, he told the deputy. He said he didn’t hear a train horn, and there were no red lights at the intersection.
The train conductor, Charles Locker, address unavailable, told the deputy he saw the car turn onto CR 81 and that he (Locker) was blowing his horn.
He said Mabry must not have heard him, Mabry kept going and the train struck the car.
The driver exited the vehicle after the collision and remained on scene as officers arrived. There was no apparent injury, and the driver was not transported, according to a copy of the report.
A shoulder and lap belt was in use at the time of the crash. The air bag did not deploy.
Speed was not a factor, and the driver didn’t appear to have been distracted, the report indicated. No alcohol or drug tests were given. No citations were issued in connection with the crash.
The car was towed by Blue Mountain Towing due to disabling damage at the request of the driver, the deputy indicated.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SATURDAY TO 11 AM
CDT SUNDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.
* WHERE...In Arkansas, Phillips County. In Mississippi, Coahoma,
Quitman, Panola, Lafayette, Union, Pontotoc, Lee MS and
Itawamba Counties.
* WHEN...From 10 PM Saturday to 11 AM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&