NEW ALBANY • New Albany Fire Chief Mark Whiteside spent a week at the 93rd Annual Southeastern Fire Chiefs Leadership Conference and the 84th Annual Conference of Mississippi Fire Chiefs and Fighters in Biloxi, late last month.
Whiteside is Vice President at Large with the organization. The meeting wasn’t held last year due to Covid-19 concerns.
The networking and availability of some resources this time around were awesome, Whiteside said this week. There were opportunities to speak to representatives from the Fire Academy, State Fire Marshall’s office, which included State Fire Coordinator, Prevention and Safety, the Mississippi State Ratings Bureau, and many more.
“There was representation from the office of Attorney General Lynch Fitch, Image Trend, and the Burn Camp. “There were also vendors from everything you could need or want for the fire and EMS services.
“The 85th Annual Conference for 2022 in Vicksburg is already on the planning table and we will strive to always improve from the previous year.
“I want to thank all who attended this year’s event and made it successful,” Whiteside said. New Albany and Union County firefighters were well represented at the meeting with several chiefs, firefighters, and Union County Fire Coordinator Butch Cobb attending the Fire Chiefs and Firefighters portion of the conference.
He said the meeting will produce several important benefits to New Albany and Union County residents. Among them:
-“We were able to meet with the State Rating Bureau representatives, who gave us ways we can maintain and or improve our fire ratings. One of those ways is stressing community risk reduction – not just for fires but for public safety as a whole – by looking for things we can prevent before they happen.
“Also, Covid-19 showed us we have room for improvements in the in the way we do building inspections. We had a good plan in place, but Covid-19 set us back, and we hope to be able to get back on track soon.”
-“We also looked at ways to get more grant money for fire and other safety issues. We have a mutual aid pact with Union County. The city and county depend on each other, so whatever money we can get benefits both entities.”
-“We had a chance to talk with a lot of different organizations in Biloxi; kick things around, brainstorm, and try to figure out the best ways to do what we do.
“When we do that, we get to know each other. That way, if you need help or have a question, you’re talking to someone you know, and that can get you better results than if you’re just talking to a stranger.”
-“We’re also hoping to hear this month the status of a $30,000 first round FEMA grant we applied for to buy a unit to clean carcinogens and other hazards off our turnout gear after fighting a fire.
“We’re fighting with every other department not only in the state, but nationwide for these grant funds, which are made up of our tax dollars.
“Our philosophy with grants in general is that if you do apply for these grants you might be approved, but it you don’t apply the answer will always be no.”
-Both associations voted to award retired New Albany Fire Chief Steve Coker lifetime membership status, based on his long service to the New Albany department, East Union, and other county departments serving as County Fire Coordinator. Coker was also elected to another 2 year term as the MS Fire Chiefs Association board as the Northeast District Vice President.
- Recognized four other firefighters from this area during a memorial service. Two were from the New Albany Department: Tom Cooper, who was a former New Albany Mayor and volunteer firefighter; Bobby Joe Giles, who was the last volunteer fire chief of the New Albany department before it went to a paid chief; Past Chief Gerald Thornton of Alpine Fire Department along with Richard Bogue of Pinedale Fire Department were honored for their service and dedication to the county residents.
Also recognized was Stevie Brassfield, a retired firefighter who served on the Thorn then Houston volunteer fire departments in Chickasaw County. He was the brother to present Houlka Fire Chief Jo Cross.