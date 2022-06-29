The New Albany Fire Department is teaming up with the State Fire Marshal's office for Sound the Alarm, a free program to provide smoke alarms.
"Our plan is simple,” Fire Chief Mark Whiteside said. “We want to reach out to our citizens and offer them every opportunity to live in a safe environment. We support, believe in, and promote what we call Community Risk Reduction.”
“There were 81 fire deaths in the state in 2021, and we are just under 40 for 2022 so far,” he continued. “We do not want those we serve to be a negative statistic, but rather a positive one by offering fire safety education and practices whether it be at home, in school, or in a business.”
The New Albany Fire Department has already been in partnership with Red Cross for smoke alarms and fire safety, and this past week they partnered up with the Mississippi State Fire Marshal's office with their smoke alarm program.
“This is just another resource we have teamed up with to serve better,” Whiteside said. “We are always looking for ways to protect, serve, and save."
If you live within the city limits of New Albany, you may call the fire department at 662-534-1000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule a home safety discussion or to request the installation of the 10-year battery smoke alarms by qualified on-shift crews.
“Keep in mind that New Albany has an ordinance for rental property that requires the property owner to have working smoke alarms installed in all rental property,” the chief said.