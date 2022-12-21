For close to 50 years, the New Albany Garden Club has been an organization which works by the motto of Preserve, Protect, Plant. “2022 has been no different,” commented Tracy Vainisi, club president, adding, “New Albany Garden Club members have had a wonderful year of activity in the Best Southern Small Town.”
During 2022, club members hosted a variety of guest speakers who shared topics ranging from historic preservation to student-based community volunteers. Members read at Union County Library’s Pre-School Storytime and volunteered for cleanup days in neighborhoods and parks.
Some of this year’s highlights were garden therapy activities with New Haven clients and residents at Dogwood, working with the New Albany Middle School Garden Dogs, and keeping the Faulkner Literary Garden at the Union County Heritage Museum in tip top shape.
New Albany Garden Club members say they enjoy the work they are involved with and look forward to a wonderful 2023.
