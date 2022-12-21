New Albany city school trustees recognized a large number of New Albany Middle School students who made perfect scores or either the Math or English state tests at the December board meeting.
“Thank you for allowing us to educate your children,” Middle School Principal Paul Henry said. “Your children are kind of up there in rare air because of what they have done.”
“We challenged them this past year to really pick it up and they reached up and grabbed that bar and this group specifically really took that challenge and went after it,” he said. “I can’t tell you how proud I am of each and every one of them and what they’ve done and accomplished, and I appreciate your coming out tonight just to show that appreciation for them.”
The students received special certificates for the honor, but that was not all.
“We challenged any student that made a perfect score in English or a perfect score in Math on their state test to choose between $100 or Air Pods or an Apple pencil,” Henry said.
“This group, there were 53 perfect scores. We had eight students that scored a perfect score in English and Math, which is truly amazing.”
Henry also recognized the teachers and staff that helped.
“These students could not have accomplished these goals without the support of these teachers and staff, I promise,” he said. “They do an amazing job each and every day for our kids.”
Middle School students who achieved perfect scores:
6th Grade
Adeline Bailey – Math and ELA
Liam Baker – Math
Ezekiel Brooks – Math and ELA
Sophia Contreras – Math
Maddox Conwill – Math and ELA
Bailey Cook – ELA
Meredith Garrison – ELA
Paden Knighton – Math
Christopher Knox - ELA
Alan Romero – Math
Nora Stroupe – Math and ELA
Whittington Whiteside – Math
7th Grade
Grayson Alexander – Math
Kidron Bennett – Math
Avie Bryan – Math and ELA
Cristopher Chen – Math
Jillian Chism – Math
Vonta Crayton – Math
Harper Dunn – Math
Sam Ewing – Math
Angel Favela – Math
Joshua George – Math
Nita Hardin – Math and ELA
Parker Hicks – Math
Collin McElwain – Math
Aiden Miles – Math
Colby Pickens – Math
Charlie Mac Rowan – Math
Carlos Sanchez – Math
Rosie Spencer – Math
Brian Victory – Math
8th Grade
Issak Anderson – Math
Danica Baker – Math
Hudson Blankenship – Math
Damaurious Brudnicki – Math
Annsley Coleman – Math
Afrah Fadhel – Math
Ashley Flores – Math
Katie Freeman – Math
Landon Hall – Math
Braeden Hicks – Math
Kali Jo Mercer – Math
Carly Pegues – Math
Benjamin (Jobe) Reed – Math
Robert (Max) Sheffield – Math
Aiden Thomas – Math
Jackson Waldon – Math
In other action during the brief business meeting, the board approved a four-year contract with CopyPlus, accepted a $3,500 grant from New York Life Insurance Company for the Grief Sensitive School Initiative, a means for online student registration and approved a field trip for the high school student council to go to Washington, D.C. March 9-13.
In personnel, the board approved:
- The resignation of Daniel Wade, Custodian, New Albany High School effective Nov. 15.
- The resignation of Julia Harrington, Grade Level Chair, New Albany Elementary School effective at the end of the semester.
- Sarah Baker, as Teacher Assistant, New Albany Elementary School effective Nov. 8.
- Colten Smith, as Custodian, New Albany Elementary School.
- Jay Tucker, as Assistant Bowling Coach, New Albany High School.
The board also accepted a donation of $2,500 from the Lowes Heroes Project to the New Albany Elementary School Ag Exploration project.
The next scheduled meeting of the board of trustees will be Monday, Jan. 9, at the new central office on Wesson Tate Drive.
