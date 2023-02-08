In unrelated cases, New Albany police recently arrested two individuals on drug-related charges, Police Chief Chris Robertson said this week.
Capsule summaries of each case:
—Andrew Tyler Roberts, 23, of Saltillo, was arrested shortly before midnight Tuesday, Jan. 31 on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, believed to be Adderall and meth. The drugs were found in the truck he was in.
Adderall and meth are classified as Schedule II drugs under the Federal Drug Control Act, because they have a high potential for dependency and abuse.
Roberts is also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; to wit, a drug pipe, the chief said.
Roberts was found unconscious behind the wheel of a truck at the New Albany Quick Mart at the intersection of Miss. 15 and Bankhead Street shortly before midnight, according to booking information.
A loaded Glock 48 semi-automatic pistol was also found on Roberts’ person, Chief Robertson said.
Booking information shows Roberts' bonds total $13,500, and detainers lodged against him by New Albany police, the Ecru Police Department and the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department.
He was alone in the vehicle.
—Carey Don Adair, 47, of Myrtle, was arrested about 11 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, believed to be meth, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; to wit, a drug pipe, the chief said.
Meth is classified as a Schedule II drug under the Federal Drug Control Act, because of a high potential for dependency and abuse.
Police stopped him in a truck at the Holiday Inn parking lot.
He was alone in the vehicle.
His total bond is listed at $13,000.
Booking records show no other detainers lodged against him.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&