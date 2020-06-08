New Albany police are working closely with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to locate at least one suspect in connection with burglaries of two local stores early Friday morning.
"We're working hand-in-hand with the ATF to find this individual," New Albany Police Chief Chris Robertson said Monday morning. "I think we'll have some more information soon."
Robertson said the individual in question is wanted for allegedly committing burglaries of 2A Armaments on Bankhead Street in downtown New Albany as well as the Pure station in the early hours of June 5. A witness to at least one of the burglaries notified authorities at approximately 3 a.m. and was able to give a vehicle description, a black Ford Explorer with a Tennessee license plate.
Several long black AR-style rifles and several semi-automatic handguns were taken from 2A Armaments and a safe was taken from the Pure station, he said.
Soon after the call went out, one officer located the vehicle. Rather than pull over at the officer's direction, the vehicle's occupants attempted escape, which led to a pursuit.
"The Holly Springs police became involved and spike strips were laid down, leading to the end of the chase," Robertson said. "When the vehicle came to a stop, three black males jumped out and ran away."
New Albany and Holly Springs police departments, as well as Marshall County and Desoto County sheriff departments were involved in the hunt for the suspects in the Holly Springs area Friday morning, but were not located.
"We believe they have returned to the Memphis, Tenn. area," Robertson said.
Robertson said two officers -- one NAPD and one HSPD -- received minor injuries in the pursuit and were sent to Baptist-Northeast Mississippi in Oxford. They were been treated and released Friday morning.
The chief said ATF is checking all of the registration numbers on the guns that were recovered and their return to 2A Armaments was imminent, as was the return of the safe to the Pure station.