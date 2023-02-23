NEW ALBANY —New Albany Police charged two people Wednesday night, Feb. 22, with passing counterfeit money and fraudulent payroll checks at Stokes Supermarket in New Albany, Police Chief Chris Robertson said Thursday.
Several thousand dollars in counterfeit money and about 70 fraudulent payroll checks from Ashley and other area businesses were recovered with the arrests.
He suspects the pair —using what he called “high quality IDs” — has passed the bogus money and checks across many jurisdictions.
Because of that, Robertson wants to let as many people as possible know about the arrests, since “multiple people who took the fake money and checks are victims who will be left holding the bag,” he said Thursday.
Those who accepted the bogus checks and currency— which Chief Robinson said “were of high quality” — lost the value of whatever goods and services they traded for the worthless cash and checks, he said.
Those who accepted the counterfeit currency and checks likely include banks, check cashing facilities, convenience stores, various individuals, supermarkets, and various other businesses and individuals in the surrounding area.
The case began to unfold when police were notified Wednesday night about someone trying to pass the bogus money and checks at the supermarket.
Police quickly arrested two suspects:
—Stevie Lynn Tate, white male, born in 1983, of Mendenhall, Miss., who also has ties to the Booneville area.
—Carissa Elizabeth Moore, white female, born in 1986, of Booneville.
Both are charged with the felonies of uttering forgery, and possession of counterfeit currency.
Both are being held in the Union County Jail.
At least one other law enforcement agency has expressed official interest in the pair: Corinth police also have warrants against them, records indicated.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.