Two Marshal County men face charges following a Tuesday night, April 25, chase in New Albany that ended when their vehicle struck a police car and two parked tractor-trailer trucks, authorities said this week.
No injuries were reported.
Qvoisiea Leeandre Buford, 21, who was driving the vehicle, is charged with felony fleeing, aggravated assault on a police officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of more than a pound of marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to sell.
He is currently being held on $110,000 bond, according to jail records.
Jimmy Lee Tucker, 19, is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell. His bond was set at $5,000. It was unclear Friday, April 28, if he had been released.
New Albany Police Chief Chris Robertson said the case began to develop when a city police officer observed the pair in a black BMW about 11 p.m. on I-22 eastbound at or near the Miss. 30 West exit.
The vehicle was acting erratically, weaving in and out of traffic, and the officer smelled the odor of what he believed was marijuana coming from the car.
The BMW exited onto the Miss. 15 ramp. At the bottom of the ramp, the officer again smelled what he believed was marijuana.
The vehicle then turned north onto Miss. 15. The officer turned on his blue lights at the Miss. 15-30 East intersection and attempted a traffic stop.
The BMW did a U-turn and began traveling back up Miss. 15 at high speed toward I-22 with the officer in pursuit.
The BMW then struck the driver’s side of another police car in front of the BMW attempting to stop it.
The BMW then bounced off the police cruiser and struck two 18-wheelers parked at the on-ramp of I-22 West.
The BMW came to rest partially rammed under the trailer of one of the trucks, Chief Robertson said.
