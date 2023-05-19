Authorities are seeking the public’s help to identify a woman who assaulted several customers with pepper spray at the New Albany Wal-Mart Thursday morning, May 11, Police Chief Chris Robertson said this week.
Two female victims told officers they were about to leave the store about 10:35 a.m. when they walked by a woman sitting on a bench in the entrance area of the general merchandise side.
As the victims were exiting, the woman casually got up from the bench and sprayed them, Chief Robertson said this week.
The victims reported trouble breathing, but were treated and released from EMS care at the scene.
Police are investigating a report the woman may have tried to spray two other people in the store as well, the chief said.
She’s described as a white female with dark hair in blue jeans and a black t-shirt. Both victims said they didn’t know the woman or why she assaulted them.
Store surveillance camera footage indicated the woman walking with what appears to be a spray can in her left hand, and also sitting on the bench with her hands together and the can not visible.
She was dropped off at the store by someone in a black Nissan pick-up truck, then picked up by someone in a white four door sedan after spraying the victims, according to the footage.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts or who is responsible is asked to contact the New Albany Police Department at 662-534-2222, Northeast Ms Crime Stoppers at (800)-773-8477, or the Union County Sheriff’s Department at 662-534-1941, Chief Robertson said the week.
“Please help me identify this person. This type of behavior will not be tolerated,” the chief said.
New Albany Fire Chief Mark Whiteside said this week the New Albany Fire Department was dispatched Thursday May 11 at 10:58 a.m. to the store for an unknown chemical smell in the air at the general merchandise entrance.
Upon arrival crews staged in a safe location to determine what the odor was. Crew members spoke with several people, both customers and employees, and the complaints centered around a burning in the mouth and eyes, and feeling lightheaded.
“We investigated, and secured the entrance to ventilate and determine the cause. Further questions and information led Fire Department crews to request to see the camera footage of the area to confirm a suspicion of the cause.
“After viewing the surveillance footage I requested Police Department officers and investigators to the scene on what appeared to be an individual sitting on the bench and spraying something in the direction of people walking past them.
“The scene was turned over to New Albany officers and investigators at that time and the area was released back over to Walmart management with the area cleared and free of any odor or danger. Two people were sent to Baptist Memorial Hospital Union County as a precaution, and fire crews were back in service staying on the scene about an hour,” the chief concluded.
