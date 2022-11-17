New Albany city school board members held their November meeting in the partially-renovated central administrative office and innovation center on Wesson Tate Drive.
The front part of the former HMC Technology building is ready to serve as the administrative center, although the phone system is still to be installed in the next few weeks. Superintendent Dr. Lance Evans said staff members who can work using cell phones are able to move into the building and he had said earlier this will be the first time the entire administrative staff will be able to work in the same building.
The district is receiving $2 million to help pay for the center, with the large warehouse part of the building used for technical education.
Suzanne Coffey, giving her regular financial update, said this past year’s audit is complete and the district started the current school year with a comfortable $2,278,677 fund balance. She said spending and revenue are well within the budget but noted that spending on gas, utilities and perhaps some other items had to be increased due to price hikes.
The board voted to accept a State of Mississippi Volkswagen Environment Mitigation Program Grant for purchase of two 77-passenger buses and one SPED bus awarded by Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality. The grant will reimburse $167,737.50 (55,912.50 per bus) to the district. Evans noted that the grant was originally intended for purchase of four buses but price increases had necessitated getting only three. In response to a question, the trustees were told that the full 77 students will probably not even be put on the buses, and certainly not the larger high school students.
In other action, trustees voted to approve a Memorandum of Understanding with Regional Rehabilitation Center and New Albany School District to provide Dyslexia Department services.
In personnel, trustees voted to approve:
- The resignation of Elisa White, Custodian, New Albany School Elementary School.
- Making Miles Washington Volunteer Girls Basketball Coach, New Albany High School.
- Making Jay Tucker Volunteer Bowling Coach, New Albany High School.
- Making Daniel Wade Custodian, New Albany High School.
- Making Angela Victory Bus Driver, Central Office.
- Making Courtney May Assistant Business Manager, Administrative Office.
And from the October meeting:
- The resignation of Danielle Thompson, Assistant Business Manager, Administrative Office.
- The resignation of Kimberly Cameron, bus driver.
- Making Elantra Cox Assistant Softball Coach, New Albany Middle School.
- Making Raelee Bullock Assistant Softball Coach, New Albany High School.
- Making Mary Robbins Volunteer Assistant Volleyball Coach, New Albany High School.
- Making Suzy Bowman Head Tennis Coach, New Albany High School.
- Making Jackson Ward Assistant Tennis Coach, New Albany High School.
At the previous meeting, trustees vote to approve a resolution declaring a shortfall in local revenues and authorizing the district to enter into a loan and issue promissory note.
They also voted to approve Mississippi School Boards Association as workers compensation vendor for $68,692 with member refund of $16,406 for a total of $52,280 from Oct. 1, 2022· Sept. 30, 2023.
Trustees approved actions relating to funding for career coaches at the schools as well as an agreement with the county school district in support of a consortium to create a position of Workforce Development Coordinator for both NADS and UCSD.
Finally, at this month’s meeting, they voted to accept the donation of a Corolla from Toyota Motor Manufacturing to be used for instructional purposes in Career & Technical Automotive Services class.
Before adjourning, the board voted to move into executive session regarding the prospective purchase, sale or leasing of lands. The board has not reported any action from the meeting.
The next New Albany school board meeting is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 5, in the New Albany Middle School Library.
