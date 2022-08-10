New Albany school trustees recognized some middle school students for outstanding achievement and received an update on school security among other items at their regular August board meeting.
New Albany Middle School Principal Paul Henry presented six of his students who achieved high scores on the PSAT (Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test).
Students were tested on reading, writing, language and math this past spring.
The test is traditionally only offered to high school-age students but these students not only took the test but some scored as high as in the 99th percentile. Anything above the 75th percentile is considered good.
This is on a national scale, not just a local or statewide scale.
“These students came in with me when I came here and this shows what they have accomplished in the last three years,” Henry said.
This pilot group was allowed to take algebra in the seventh grade and geometry in the eight grade, the same grade in which they took the test.
Henry also gave credit to teachers Christy Plunkett, eight grade ELA teacher, and Emily Henry, Algebra I and geometry teacher, for helping the student advance so much.
The students are Annsley Coleman, who scored in the 99th percentile; Christian Fonseca, who scored in the 94th percentile; Landon Hall, who scored in the 98th percentile; Jackson Waldon, who scored in the 99th percentile; Jobe Reed, who scored in the 96th percentile; and Damaurious Brudnick, who scored in the 93rd percentile.
The students were presented with certificates in honor of their accomplishments and congratulated by the school trustees.
Later in the meeting, Mike Erby, director of school safety, gave the board members an update on safety plans.
He said their plans are not based on that something might happen, but that something would happen.
“There are no experts in school safety,” he said. “But, number one is keep your doors locked, and, two, build relationships with students.”
Erby said the district regularly participants in assessments with the Department of Homeland Security, noting challenges and improvements. This is the fourth year the form has been in use and “Our score has increased every year,” he said.
If keeping doors locked is important, also critical is participation. “Everybody has to take responsibility,” Erby said.
Just one person propping a door open made a tragic difference at the school in Uvalde, Texas.
Erby said school resource officers and other law enforcement do at least two active shooter drills a year. One of the board members asked whether, in the case of an active shooter, the resource officers would wait on outside law enforcement officers.
“We’re not waiting on anything,” Erby said. “We’re going down the hall to stop that shooting.”
“It can happen here like it can happen anywhere,” he said. “You’ve got to keep it outside the building. Two minutes inside is too long.”
“It’s all fine until something happens,” he said, and assured the board his officers are prepared to take immediate action when it is needed.
In personnel matters the board approved:
- The resignation of Corey Killough, Teacher, New Albany Middle School.
- The resignation of Elke Lipsey, Teacher, Career & Technical Education.
- The resignation of Ana Tate, Secretary, New Albany Elementary School.
- The resignation of Ariel Pannel, Teacher Assistant, New Albany Elementary School
- The resignation of Beth Hall, Teacher Assistant, New Albany Elementary School.
- Hiring Beth Benson, Workforce Development Coordinator, Central Office.
- Hiring Ana Tate, Teacher Assistant, New Albany Elementary School.
- Hiring Ariel Pannel, Secretary, New Albany Elementary School.
- Hiring Channing Ward, Teacher, NASTUC replacing Jake McDonald.
- Hiring Martin Morfin, Assistant Boys Soccer Coach, New Albany High School.
- Hiring Katelyn Robbins, Yearbook Sponsor, New Albany Middle School.
- Hiring Lyndsey Dunn, SPED Department Head, New Albany Middle School.
- Hiring Heather Smith, Head Softball Coach, New Albany Middle School.
In other business, trustees voted to accept a State of Mississippi Volkswagen Environment Mitigation Program Grant for school bus replacement in the amount of $220,955 awarded by Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.
They also approved donation of a Bungalow-Express Latte Chair estimated value $1.199 to New Albany School of Career & Technical Education to be used in Early Childhood program.
Two outside facilities use requests were granted as well.
The New Albany Middle School front lawn was to be used by Watson Grove Baptist Church for a back-to-school event on Aug. 6 and New Albany High School Kitchens Field will be used by the New Albany Shockers Football Youth Program for a maximum of four home games for the 2022 football season. This is pending schedule and required insurance information.
The next board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 1, at 5:30 p.m. at a location to be determined. This is a change from the usual schedule because the normal meeting date would fall on Labor Day this year.
