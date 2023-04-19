New Albany Fire Department crews spent Saturday afternoon, April 8, at Shady Dell Park with area residents hunting Easter eggs and enjoying activities, Fire Chief Mark Whiteside said this week.
“The Easter Bunny and Sparky the Fire Dog enjoyed spending time with all the young people, avoiding a wet drizzly morning by delaying the hunt until 4 p.m.
"It is always a good day — no matter the weather — when we have an opportunity to connect with children, who are the future of our city.
“Anytime our young citizens are the main audience, we make every attempt to share time with Sparky and bring them a message for fire safety,” Chief Whiteside said this week.
The event was just one of several activities the Community Neighbors do annually for area residents.
“The weather kind of dampened things, but I think everyone still had a good time.
“The Community folks did all the work, filling the eggs, cooking the hamburgers and hot dogs. We were just guests,” the chief said.
Beyond all the gaiety, and the deeper meaning of Easter, the event served at least one vitally important function: A chance to remind youngsters of the importance of fire safety.
“We enjoy the chance to interact with young people every chance we get, and educate them about fire safety, not doing anything that could ignite a fire, and how to recognize and avoid common fire hazards.
“While we’re emphasizing fire safety, it also lets us meet three of our most important goals: To be a part of the community, be good community citizens, and let people know we’re here for them for whatever they need us for,” the chief concluded.
