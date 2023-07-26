Here are several notes from the New Albany Fire Department dealing with everything from reducing falls by senior adults to the results of recent storm damage:
—A New Albany Fire Department shift crew composed of Deputy Chief Mark Sides, and new Community Risk Reductions LT. Randy Stacy was at the 2023 Baptist Memorial Union County Back to School Health Fair Saturday morning, July 22.
The firefighters provided information about fire safety, and also provided information about health and safety in general.
—Chief Whiteside reminded the community of Older Adult Fire and Fall Prevention, and Community Risk Reduction.
“There is such a misconception about the responsibilities of what a properly run and supported fire department is in today's world. Today's fire services don't just sit around and wait on a fire to happen, today we plan for the future, care for our children, youth, adults, and our ever-growing aging seniors.
“We are learning through statistical information that the baby boomer generation is aging at a fast pace, which in turn puts new challenges and issues on our community emergency services,” Chief Whiteside said this week.
In New Albany alone, he said fire response calls are starting to see a very common call to local residents, and that is assistance with falls of our senior adults.
“We have learned that one in three senior adults are experiencing a fall, and once the person experiences a single fall, the second fall is more than likely going to happen. One in 17 of those falls will result in a trip to the emergency room,” the chief said.
Once a person falls, they may not want to exercise, move, or adjust their way of life to avoid a fall. Failing to make these crucial changes may actually may make it more likely to fall. A lack of exercise, movement, or activity may make it more difficult for a person to move, which in turn may make them more likely to fall, according to Chief Whitehead.
Rugs, small children, pets, items in the floor, extension cords, something that sticks above the smooth service, a slick surface, a small space heater or a candle may be involved in the fall, which in turn could lead to a fire in the home.
“These new issues that affect us all have to be addressed by somebody somehow, so the fire department is the most common agency that handles community risk reduction.
“New Albany stepped up to the plate big time this year by putting a person that addresses risk reduction on a daily basis. Randy Stacy attended a meeting this week at the Mississippi State Fire Academy with other cities on how to efficiently address the growing importance of Community Risk Reduction.
“When the question was asked of all those who were in attendance how many have seen an increase in senior adult falls, the show of hands was almost unanimous.
“Community risk reduction is important to us here at the New Albany Fire Department, and there will be more on this in a separate article in the near future.” he said.
—Heavy weather that struck the area Friday afternoon, July 21 “caused us to be busy for just a bit today,” Chief Whiteside said.
He reported damage to at least two structures on Cole Drive with a tree through the roof, and weatherheads, (which is the connection where the power comes into your meter base on your home) pulled loose from the homes.
There were also reports of several trees down, and reports of accidents on I-22, he said.
