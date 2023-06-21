This is the first time in history the New Albany Fire Department has a command staff of three, Chief Mark Whiteside said this week.
They include Mark Sides, FD2, Deputy Chief Operations Training; Randy Stacy, FD3, Inspections, Risk Reduction; and Mark Whiteside, FD1, Chief.
In other notes from the department:
—Caleb Burns is the newest member of the department. He began work Thursday, June 8, 2023. Caleb is a Myrtle graduate and is assigned to B shift.
—Jared Dillard has been promoted to Engineer, Driver/Operator with the department. Jared assumed his new duties Thursday, June 8 on B shift, Station 1. He has been with the department since November, 2021.
To qualify for the full rank of engineer in New Albany, firefighters must hold the certification of NFPA 1002.
—Hunter Burke is now Lieutenant Hunter Burke, B shift, Station 1. Hunter was promoted recently and started his new responsibilities Thursday, June 8. He has been with the department since January, 2015.
He recently received his lieutenant helmet and number. All officers wear red helmets on the New Albany department, while the chief and deputy chief wear white. This assists firefighters on the scene for direction.
—Lt. Randy Stacy recently received his new number and assignment of inspector/risk reduction.
—Said New Albany Fire Chief Mark Whiteside Sunday night: “The sudden heavy rain and flooding yesterday and today caused issues very quickly. Flooding occurred on Main Street between the old Police Department building and the rear of the bank.
“Also, there were reports of water in a building on Highland, and reports of water flooding a building from the roof area on the 3rd floor on Highway 30 West at Starlyn Avenue, and reports of a few limbs and a tree down.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.