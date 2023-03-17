NEW ALBANY — The New Albany Fire Department is conducting a safety campaign during March, urging everyone to remember to check their smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector batteries.
They ask area residents to change batteries and test all detectors.
If your detectors are older than 10 years replace with newer models, firefighters say.
New Albany fire department members will come to your home and install free smoke detectors through a partnership with grant money provided by the state, also working with The American Red Cross with their smoke alarm program, Fire Chief Mark Whiteside said this week.
“This time of year is also a good time to remember to practice fire safety and to have a family plan for getting out of your home in case of fire.
“Set up a practice drill with family members and explain the importance of ‘get out and stay out, ’” he said.
For more information about this topic or to schedule a smoke detector installation in your home, contact the New Albany Fire Department at 662-534-1000 or 662-534-1004.
Fire personnel will take down information and answer any questions you might have.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SATURDAY TO 11 AM
CDT SUNDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.
* WHERE...In Arkansas, Phillips County. In Mississippi, Coahoma,
Quitman, Panola, Lafayette, Union, Pontotoc, Lee MS and
Itawamba Counties.
* WHEN...From 10 PM Saturday to 11 AM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&