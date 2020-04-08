NEW ALBANY HIGH SCHOOL
Juniors & Seniors, Internship Program
The following students were chosen to be a part of the IMPACTO Internship programs during the 2019-2020 school year: Isabella Aldridge, Allyson Chapin, Joseph Fennell, Jill Gafford, Eli Young, Elly Strockbine, Randy Trullet, Janna Tohill, Laura Ruth Welborn, Collin Paul, Deep Patel, Colby Elder, Pacey Kelly, Caitlynn Osgood, Dakota Lesure, Madison Whitehead, Cartiana Bailey, Avery Smith, Annae Scales, Jasmine Sanders, Annabelle Sharp, Rocio Lemus, Makayla Lewis, Destiny Gilbert, Zyon Harris, Amariz Tellez, Daniel Avila, Cayden Knox, Jodi Parks, Luke Bolen, Kalob Adair, Mary Spencer Little, Hunter Hodges, Vivian Vainisi, Francisco Guerrero, Monica Carreon, Rosalee Roberts, Eli Osgood, Noah Willis, Rob Montgomery, Maria Favela and Jack Herrington
These students were scheduled to be honored during a formal luncheon in late March.
"Thanks to all of the community partners who have agreed to host student interns this spring and summer," officials with the New Albany School District said. "Special thanks to Three Rivers Planning & Development, the Mississippi Partnership Workforce Board, Toyota Wellspring Education Fund, and CREATE for funding our internship programs."