New Albany High School held a special Intern Signing Day program Friday at Hillcrest Baptist Church.
The program was to help celebrate what the school calls “unique and innovative internship experiences for our juniors this summer.” This is in alignment with the district’s strategic plan goal of "preparing all students to be college and career ready."
The event included brief remarks from school staff, a luncheon prepared by the culinary arts department, and a time for each intern and their cooperating partner to be formally recognized.
New Albany Superintendent Dr. Lance Evans provided some background on the IMPACTO program for the students, parents and new employers.
The summer program will include 37 interns who will be working for about 30 employers with some employers having more than one intern. The student pay is furnished with help by Three Rivers Planning and Development District and others.
Employers also don’t have to worry about insurance or kids getting hurt as they might otherwise.
Evans said the program fits in well with the district philosophy.
“Our number-one goal is for students to know what they want to do when they leave high school,” he said. This also helps prevent a student from entering a four-year school, taking a job he or she doesn’t really like and then decide to go back and start over. “This could prevent losing five years of earning,” he said.
Evans said more than 100 students have gone through the program since it started slowly five years ago. The pace has picked up after the schools were able to arrange dual-enrollment classes with Blue Mountain Christian University and, this past year, the city and county joined forces to bring county students into the IMPACTO program.
Also, now all the city and county schools will have career coaches to help guide students and New Albany has hired the first school workforce development coordinator, Beth Benson, in the state, and is getting assistance from the Accelerate Mississippi program.
“This is a grassroots program,” he said. “We did not go out and buy this program; we created it from the ground up.”
And with the further help of the new Innovation CTE center the program will continue to grow.
