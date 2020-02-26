Robert Mason recommends that anyone who has the opportunity to travel to a foreign country should take it after having spent his fall semester of high school in Madrid, Spain.
“To do something like this, it’s a very humbling experience,” the New Albany High School junior said. “I recommend you get some sort of extra culture in your life. Everyone needs to see how other people live differently, but also see we’re not so different.”
Mason studied at Joyfe Colegio, a college prep school in Madrid from early September through mid-January under the CIEE High School Study Abroad program. His journey to Spain began more than a year ago when made his first visit to the European nation with his father over a year ago and traveled along the Camino De Santiago. He said they saw the countryside and visited his father’s Spanish tutor in Madrid.
“Whenever a child in our family turns 16, we get to go to a foreign country,” Mason said. “I just got that home atmosphere and I absolutely loved it.”
The high school junior said he talked to his father about the trip last February and said he would like to spend an extended period of time there. After Mason’s father said he would support his decision, he began preparing to make the trip through the CIEE program.
“I had to get a student Visa and I had to prove that I knew some kind of school Spanish,” Mason said. I also had to get any type of school records of my Spanish and my average in my classes. I got all of my requirements done by July.”
Mason said his semester was definitely a culture shock.
“One particular thing was the family dynamic that I had,” he said. “I come from a family with four other siblings and a mom that's always home and a dad that usually comes home around five. Usually, in Spain, I would come home and be there by myself until 7 p.m. Everyday life was just hang out with your school friends and then go home and do your work; that’s the culture. If you’re going to be in school, you’re doing schoolwork.”
Mason said he lived in a small apartment in the city of Madrid with a single mother and her 13-year-old son.
“I absolutely loved it because I’m the youngest child in my family,” he said. “I got to be a big brother.”
Mason said he did have opportunities to explore the city on his own or during group trips.
“There’s such a rich history in Spain,” he said. “In Madrid, there are a bunch of famous plazas, such as Plaza Del Sol and Plaza Mayor. You can’t walk five feet without seeing a plaque for maybe a general or a shrine from different eras. You could spend days in the museums in Madrid.”
Schooling was also different, Mason said.
“Instead of having one year of geometry, one year of trigonometry, one year of Algebra, it’s just one math class combined,” he said. “I was getting work in different areas of math all in one week.”
He also said the school was organized in such a way that a student picked what career path they wanted to follow and then take classes that fit in that track.
“What I did is the social science track,” Mason said. “So instead of taking some of the hard sciences, I took philosophy and biology. I had my work cut out for me with learning philosophy in Spanish. Fortunately, I had very understanding teachers. I got different assignments, but they were just as tough as the assignments other kids received.
“Everyone was kind and very understanding what I was going through,” he said.
Mason returned to New Albany two weeks after the spring semester at New Albany High School had begun.
“Fortunately, the administration here was very understanding,” he said. “They gave me time to catch back up in my classes. I had to do a lot of independent work and get some tutoring help to get caught up. Sandra Pannell, my math teacher, was especially understanding. She told me that it was more important that I learn the material and that I could have extra time to catch up.”
Mason said he hopes to share with others the importance of realizing their place in the world.
“We need to see the bigger picture,” he said. “Instead of being so focused on New Albany, Mississippi and the United States, we need to realize there’s a whole world out there to explore.”