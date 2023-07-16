Heavy rain and high winds that hit the area Friday afternoon July 14 caused many outages on the western part of the New Albany Light Gas and Water system, but all known outages had been restored by about 9:30 that evening, NALG&W General Manager Bill Mattox said Sunday.
Facebook comments indicated that at one time or another, Blue Springs, Cotton Patch Drive, McArthur Lane, Wal-Mart, CR 81 and Highway 30 East just past Stokes were without power. All have since been restored.
Here’s a timeline of the outages and recoveries, from notes provided by Mattox:
—1:55 p.m.: Lightning struck a tree on County Road 123. When it grounded out it ruptured a main waterline. Mattox said crews are preparing to make repairs. Customers on the eastern part of the NALG&W water system may experience reduced pressure and some discolored water until the system is back to normal, he said.
—3:15 p.m. Update: “We have just lost some additional circuits from our NW New Albany substation. We are assessing. Phones at the office are currently down.
“The storm passing through our area now has caused quite a few outages on the western part of our system —from Glenfield out to Hickory Flat — and we also have some outages in the areas of CR 126/127 out to Blue Springs. We are beginning to assess the issues.”
—3:28 p.m.: Major power outage in west New Albany.
—3:38 p.m.: No power in New Albany.
—4 p.m. Update: “All main circuits out of the Northwest New Albany substation with the exception of our Highway 30 West breaker are on. We hope to have it back on-line shortly. We are still working several downed lines across the system. Two of the larger outages (Airport Rd/Cotton Plant and Pumpkin Center) should be on-line shortly. It could take several hours to get everything completely restored. We hope to have a better estimate soon.”
—6 p.m. Update: “We have made a lot of progress, but still have scattered outages across the area. Our crews will work as long as necessary to restore all power tonight. If your power is still off, it would help us if you would call 534-1041. This will help us to sort through the outages we have remaining.”
—9:30 p.m. Update: “We have restored all known outages. Usually after a storm like this residual damage will occur for several hours. Please call 662.534-1041 to report if you have problems,” the general manager said.
Facebook comments indicated appreciation for efforts to restore power:
—Wayne Dye posted at 2:12 p.m. Friday: “I appreciate all the hard work ya have to do to get power back on for us I can only imagine how frustrating all the phone calls can be so once again thank you all.”
—Added Kelly Bolt at 6:28 p.m. Friday: “Prayers for lineman crew and our first responders. Thank you all.”
