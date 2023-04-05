New Albany Light Gas and Water General Manager Bill Mattox said Tuesday, March 28, a crew of about seven workers left about 6 a.m. Monday, March 27, to work in storm-ravaged Amory, and arrived there about 7 a.m.
NALG&W workers have joined power crews from across the area in helping restore electrical service to that city, which was devastated Friday March 24 when what’s reported to have been an EF-3 tornado churned through.
So far as is known this week, nobody within the Amory city limits died as a result of the tornado.
The storm reduced many Amory neighborhoods into rubble, leaving them unrecognizable, with trash and rubble strewn everywhere, and leaving thousands without power.
The storm destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes and other buildings, and downed or snapped untold numbers of trees and power lines.
“There’s a lot of restoration work to do putting up poles and wires, because the storm virtually destroyed Amory’s electrical system. In a lot of areas, we’re going to have to rebuild the whole thing,” Mattox said.
He said workers follow certain basic restoration steps in helping restore power.
“We always try to get the biggest bang for the buck; get main circuits back up to get power back on to the most people as soon as possible.
“Our top priorities are hospitals and water wells, then assisted living facilities or any other kind of health care areas.
“After that comes residential and commercial areas, so people will have not only power to a place to stay, but be able to buy food and other necessities,” Mattox said.
The geographical scope of the project comes into focus replacing an estimated 300 damaged poles. At an estimated 20 poles per linear mile, that means the size of the project is about 15 miles give or take, Mattox said.
And what becomes of the damaged poles?
They’ll be hauled back to a warehouse, or left in debris piles for clean-up crews to remove, he said.
He said special provisions allow area residents to haul off the shattered poles for their own purposes.
“There’s lots of country boys around here who will use those poles for fence corner posts,” he said.
He estimated it will likely take two to four weeks to help get everything back in order. Until then, workers will travel to and from Amory daily.
It is the second time in recent months NALG&W crews deployed to help a nearby municipality stricken by a weather-related emergency.
NALG&W workers were among those from several area power companies who helped the Holly Springs TVA service area recover from an ice storm in late January that left thousands without power in frigid temperatures.
NALG&W workers are no strangers to helping neighbors in need when disaster strikes.
NALG&W crews also helped restore Holly Springs after a tornado hit it in December, 2015, killing two people, and were called in to help when a tornado struck Tupelo in April, 2014, killing at least one person.
