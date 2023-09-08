Additional crews are working with New Albany Light Gas & Water, helping restore service to thousands of customers who lost power due to a storm that came through New Albany and Union County Wednesday evening, Sept. 6 and before dawn Thursday, Sept. 7, company officials said this week.
Said General Manager Bill Mattox Thursday afternoon: “We had seven of 20 main circuit units offline and other scattered outages during the height of the storm, which was 4:30-5 p.m. Wednesday. That was about 4,500 of our 11,000 customers.
“We had four main pockets of outages: A couple pockets in Benton that got hit really hard, also one on Union County CR 73, and an area on Union County CR 37.
“By daylight on Thursday our crews had all main circuits back on but still had about 1,500-2,000 customers out. Two crews from Amory, one from Tupelo and one contracted crew (Linetech) joined us this morning and they have really made a big difference.
“We’ve made a good bit of progress today, but right now we’ve still got 350-400 customers still out. We hope to have them reconnected before we call it quits for the day.
“In reality, I doubt we will, because we’ve already got guys who have worked 32 or 33 hours straight, and it’s not safe for them to get too tired.
“We’ll probably work until about 8 p.m. tonight and quit, then start at daylight and finish up those last couple hundred customers who may not have power tonight,” Mattox said about 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
He termed the storm “the worst day we’ve had since Memorial Day 2017, and the first time since then we’ve had to work over 24 hours.”
Customers expressed their appreciation for crews’ efforts.
Said Carol Turner Hovland via Facebook Thursday morning: “Thanks to NALG&W for restoring power to our counties from Hickory Flat all the way down to about Sherman last night. To all who aided and assisted in working with them we appreciate it so much. Thank you so much for responding so quickly considering the circumstances. We appreciate everything you do so much. God bless y'all!”
Mrs. Amber and Mrs. Stephanie’s 1st grade class at Myrtle Attendance Center 988 posted via Facebook Thursday morning: “Thank you!’ to NALGW for working so hard to restore our power!”
The storm that came through those two days produced some bizarre results.
“The entire circuit from Hickory Flat to Myrtle was out. The cause of the outage appears to be a buzzard that died after it was blown into the main three-phase circuit around the Benton/Union County line,” Mattox said.
—According to a Facebook update Mattox posted at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6: “Customers west of Hickory Flat to Potts Camp: We have an outage in the area, a crew is on the way. “We have reports of substantial damage in this area from the storm. It is currently moving across more of our service area.
“Updates to follow.”
—According to his 6:15 p.m. Facebook update that same day, “NALG&W currently has seven complete circuits that are without power from Potts Camp, Hickory Flat, Myrtle, North Haven, Cotton Plant to Keownville.
“We are aware of other scattered outages in New Albany out to Blue Springs. We are still assessing damage but have all available crews working across the service territory to restore power. At this point we do not have a definite time frame for restoration, but it will likely go through the night into tomorrow. We will provide updates through the evening.”
—According to Mattox’ 8:30 p.m. Wednesday update: “We currently have two full circuits and three partial circuits out in addition to many scattered outages. We have made some progress, but still have a long way to go. We hope to be able to give some better projections in a couple of hours. As of now this effort will likely go on throughout the night into tomorrow.”
—According to the general manager’s 11:55 p.m. Facebook update that same day: “We have restored power to the town of Hickory Flat. Crews are assessing and repairing the circuit to Potts Camp and hope to have that main line back in service soon. A crew is also finishing up the assessment on the circuit from Hickory Flat to Myrtle. So far no major issues have been found on that line. We hope to have it back in service soon as well. A crew is working on Airport Road (CR 81) and should have that area back on tonight.
“There are still several areas with significant damage including the North Haven area south of Gayle’s crossing, CR 137, Ridge Road, and the northwestern end of Beulah Road. There are many isolated areas in Benton and Union Counties that we are still assessing. Our crews plan to work through the night, but it will likely be during the day on Thursday before many of these areas are restored. We have additional crews arriving to help us first thing in the morning.”
—According to a Thursday Sept. 7, 7 a.m. update: (“We apologize for the delayed update, we were locked out of our Facebook account for awhile”). We have restored power to all mainline circuits but still have several large pockets of outages in the Hickory Flat, Potts Camp, North, Haven, and Beulah Road areas. We should be bringing a fairly large area around County Road 68 (Union County) back online shortly. In addition to these areas there are still many scattered outages around the area.
“Many of these areas require time consuming repairs that are difficult to access. We have outside assistance with us, and our goal is to have power back to everyone who can accept power by sundown today. We will try to post more specific updates later in the day,” Mattox said.
