New Albany Light Gas and Water workers were among those from several area power companies who helped the Holly Springs TVA service area recover from an ice storm earlier this month that left thousands without power in frigid temperatures, General Manager Bill Mattox said this week.
Trucks and workers from New Albany began arriving Tuesday, Jan. 31, picking their way over icy roads. Workers soon discovered the storm had also iced and felled trees, power lines and power poles, across the service area.
The New Albany workers were among about 180 workers from numerous TVA distribution companies including Northeast EPA, Tombigbee EPA, Tippah EPA, Chickasaw Electric, Northcentral EPA, Tallahatchie Valley EPA, Columbus Water/Light, West Point Utilities and Starkville Utilities, he said.
The Holly Springs Utility Department provides about 11,800 business and residential customers in parts of Marshall, Benton, Lafayette, Hardeman and Fayette counties in Mississippi and Tennessee with electric, gas, sewer and water.
The New Albany crews wound up working in the Holly Springs service area courtesy of a mutual aid agreement among area TVA power distributors to help one another in times of need.
When heavy weather struck, crews from New Albany and other area power companies soon converged on Holly Springs, “simply because that’s where the greatest damage was, and that’s where the greatest need was,” the general manager said.
In many cases it became a lot more personal than people helping strangers. “A lot of our people from this area have friends and family in that area. It was absolutely the right thing to do,” he recalled.
“We arrived to find most of the lights in town weren’t on, and about 98 percent of the service area was out. Temperatures were in the 20s. In short, it was devastating.
“The weather wasn’t quite as bad as the ice storm of 1994, but it was reminiscent,” Mattox said this week.
Workers found they often had to clear roads to be able to get to areas that needed repairs.
Depending on the day and the needs, the New Albany convoys often averaged one or two bucket trucks, an excavator, pick-up trucks and seven to 10 people daily.
The personnel mix varied depending on the job, but it was usually a mix of a superintendent, assistant superintendent, foreman, linemen, groundsmen — “whoever we needed to get the job done,” he said.
The workers commuted to and from New Albany each day. “New Albany and Holly Springs aren’t that far apart, and it’s nice to be able to sleep in your own bed each night,” he recalled.
Progress reconnecting customers was sometimes spotty. “It was a team effort, but it was sometimes frustrating. Depending on what problems you had to deal with, you might work all day and not get a single person reconnected,” he said.
There were administrative problems as well. Due to retirement, the Holly Springs power distributor didn’t have a utility manager, and that often slowed things, he recalled.
“We’ve come a long way in the past week, however. I’d say we’ve got power restored to about 80 percent of Holly Springs customers,” he said.
He hopes to be able to wrap up the mission “today or tomorrow,” depending on the weather, he said Wednesday, Feb 8.
He said the area has been appreciative. “There’s been a lot of positive feedback for our working up there. Kind words have come from the mayor, and many other area residents, including several Facebook postings.”
And what if the weather had been so bad that New Albany power workers had to stay home in their own service area to deal with it?
As in the Ice Storm of 1994, Holly Springs would have had to reach out farther for help.
He said in the past New Albany workers have assisted in restoration efforts for Holly Springs in the Spring of 2022 following a tornado-wind event for four days, for Philadelphia Utilities in February of 2021 for an ice event for three days and for Tupelo Water & Light in April of 2014 following a tornado for five days.
“When the need arises, you help your neighbor and do what you have to do. You just pay it forward,” he concluded.