Sphero Bolt robot
By David Johnson Reporter

Students in Mrs. Hefner's 6th Grade Seminar class at NAMS use the Sphero Bolt robots purchased through the Dean Provence Endowment for Education funds. In this activity, students are learning about Black History through the integration of Computer Programming, Social Studies, and English. Students programmed robots using coding to complete specific challenges, leading to the uncovering of facts about historical African-American figures and summarized their findings before completing the next challenge. 

david.johnson@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus