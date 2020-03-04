The New Albany School District is committed to preparing all students to be college and career ready. Evolving Technological Competence is one of the core values of New Albany School District’s strategic plan. One main objective is to create technological learning environments and experiences for our students.
On Tuesday, Feb. 19 New Albany Middle School hosted a STEAM Blitz. During the event, Principal Paul Henry presented the school’s plans to create the Imagine STEAM Lab this spring. The blitz included equipment and product displays, as well as student demonstrations.
The IMAGINE STEAM Lab will be an innovative, state-of-the art modern lab that encourages a hands-on approach to learning while preparing students for jobs of the future. The lab at NAMS will include stations or circuits for students to actively explore four career sector strategies: Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering; Health Care; Logistics; and Information Technology.
New Albany Middle School has received funding from the following entities to purchase needed equipment and supplies: Tennessee Valley Authority STEM Mini Grant; Wal-Mart Community Giving Grant; Dean Provence Endowment for Education Grant; CREATE/Toyota Wellspring Education Fund; and New Albany School District