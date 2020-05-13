Nancy Childers Glidewell
TIPPAH COUNTY -- Nancy Childers Glidewell, 64, resident of Ripley and much loved wife of Glenn Glidewell, passed away Tuesday morning, May 5, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following a brief illness.
To comply with the Coronavirus regulations, there was a graveside service at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020 with Bro. Jerry Owen officiating. Burial followed in the Marlow Cemetery near Walnut. Arrangements were provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
