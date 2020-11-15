Andrew Phillips

Andrew Phillips carries the football for the Hawks on this play during Friday's round one playoff game at Nanih Waiya. 

 Photo courtesy of Kelly Hall

Myrtle made the long drive to 1A powerhouse Nanih Waiya on Friday for the first round of 1A football playoffs and dropped a 45-8 decision to end their season. 

Things turned badly for the Hawks immediately as Nanih Waiya took the opening kickoff and returned it for a touchdown. 

The Warriors added two more touchdowns later and led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter. 

The second quarter saw Nanih Waiya score two more touchdowns plus a field goal and the teams went to the half with the Warriors leading the Hawks by a 38-0 margin. 

The Warriors added their final touchdown in the third quarter and held a 45-0 lead after three. 

Myrtle was finally able to get a score at the 6:40 mark in the final quarter as Jaden Taylor hit Ethen Hunt with a touchdown pass and the Hawks added the two point conversion for the 45-8 final. 

Myrtle made the 1A football playoffs for the second consecutive year and ended their season with a 3-6 record under Jeremy Smithey. 

dennis.clayton@journalinc.com

Twitter@denclayton

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus