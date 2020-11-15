Myrtle made the long drive to 1A powerhouse Nanih Waiya on Friday for the first round of 1A football playoffs and dropped a 45-8 decision to end their season.
Things turned badly for the Hawks immediately as Nanih Waiya took the opening kickoff and returned it for a touchdown.
The Warriors added two more touchdowns later and led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter saw Nanih Waiya score two more touchdowns plus a field goal and the teams went to the half with the Warriors leading the Hawks by a 38-0 margin.
The Warriors added their final touchdown in the third quarter and held a 45-0 lead after three.
Myrtle was finally able to get a score at the 6:40 mark in the final quarter as Jaden Taylor hit Ethen Hunt with a touchdown pass and the Hawks added the two point conversion for the 45-8 final.
Myrtle made the 1A football playoffs for the second consecutive year and ended their season with a 3-6 record under Jeremy Smithey.