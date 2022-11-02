Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County recently announced that Keighly Nanney, RN, has been named Service First Champion for the quarter. Nanney, a nurse in the Women’s Center, was nominated by several colleagues for going above and beyond by volunteering to help in the emergency department during a busy shift.
Service First Champions are individuals who consistently exceed all expectations for the purpose of serving others and are nominated by colleagues, physicians, patients and their family/support persons for outstanding service.
In one nomination, a colleague wrote, “Keighly showed great teamwork by coming to another department without being asked to help.”
Another colleague stated, “Keighly took initiative and voluntarily came to the emergency department to help us and to help meet the needs of the patients.”
“Keighly’s compassion for others exemplifies what a Service First Champion should be,” said James Grantham, CEO and Administrator. “It is outstanding team members like Keighly who truly make a difference at Baptist Union County.”
Baptist Union County offers a variety of services, including adult and pediatric inpatient care, sleep lab, maternity, surgery, a 24-hour emergency department and diagnostics. The hospital also has PET/CT, 3D mammography, TeleHealth services and an eICU. Baptist Union County has an excellent reputation for providing quality care and recently earned an “A” Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group and Outstanding Patient Experience and Patient Safety Excellence awards from Healthgrades.