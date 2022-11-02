Service First Champion Keighly Nanney and James Grantham-CEO

Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County recently announced that Keighly Nanney, RN, has been named Service First Champion for the quarter.  Nanney, a nurse in the Women’s Center, was nominated by several colleagues for going above and beyond by volunteering to help in the emergency department during a busy shift.

