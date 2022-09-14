New Albany police officers Brandon Clayton and Brandon Pannell recently became the first officers in New Albany or Union County to complete CIT (Crisis Intervention Team) training, Police Chief Chris Robertson said this week.
CITs are a nationally-recognized group, and officers who have received CIT training wear a pin signifying that they have been recognized as having the understanding and skills needed to resolve crisis situations.
Said Chief Robertson: “Drug and mental health issues, and sometimes a combination of the two, are among the biggest problems law enforcement officers face.
“It’s very helpful to have these trained officers who can identify a problem, take the necessary steps and cut through the red tape.
“We plan to send six more officers for CIT training before it’s all said and done.”
The officers recently completed a 40-hour one-week course, graduating Friday, July 29, at the North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center in Tupelo.
The two officers are now a crisis intervention team. Their training was done by a blend of law enforcement officers, mental health personnel, primary health providers and behavioral health professionals, Corporal Clayton said this week.
The training prepared them — as well as any training can — to deal with persons suffering from drugs and or mental health problems which have reached a critical phase.
“When we go on a call to deal with these types of people, we’re really on the front lines. It’s important to have that extra CIT training to know how best to proceed,” according to Clayton.
The training’s goal is for the officers to be able to de-escalate potentially dangerous situations, resolve the situation peacefully, and ultimately help those people — often called consumers — get the help they need.
When officers can do that, they’ve helped defeat a problem which has plagued law enforcement for a long time: Having to put such people in jail when what they really need is treatment, not incarceration, the officer said.
“A major benefit of CIT training is that it helps officers deal with people who are in some type of crisis. It could be many things that messed their minds up: psychosis or medical issues, natural reasons or substance abuse.
“CIT teaches officers a more in-depth perception of dealing with people who have mental issues. We touch on some of those issues in basic training, but this is a deeper training,” he said.
It wasn’t long after training that the officers had a chance to use what they’d learned.
“We recently had to deal with a guy we’ve dealt with on a regular basis who had become mentally unstable.
“He had become very irritated, and was saying he was going to cause harm to a lot of people.
“We were able to use the training we’d received to de-escalate him, sort of meet him in the middle, and get him some help, without having to take him to a CSU or jail,” Clayton said.
The CSU (Crisis Stabilization Unit) is an eight-bed facility in Tupelo. CSUs are also located in Batesville, Corinth and West Point,
They’re designed for short stays to let people rest recover briefly, and for any medications to begin working.
“We felt good about not having to involve a CSU, because a lot of times a bed may not be available there, and if you don’t use your training successfully, you may have to automatically incarcerate a person, which you’re trying to avoid having to do.
"Our training can help remedy that, but it’s not always a perfect solution.
“Sometimes, due to limited resources, jail is the only option. It’s not the best choice, but sometimes it’s the least worst choice,” he said.
What are the requirements for transport to a CSU?
“An individual has to be a danger to themselves or others, and an officer unable to de-escalate the situation, to take them to the unit.
“If no space is available, the person may have to be incarcerated. It’s frustrating to be in that situation, but at least in jail an individual is not a danger to themselves or others and they can be monitored closely. Incarceration may not be the best answer, but sometimes it’s the only answer,” he said.
The core of the CIT program is verbal de-escalation training.
The CIT course teaches officers to interact with a consumer through less threatening tone of voice and body language, such as an officer keeping his or her hand off a gun, and standing in a non-threatening way, Clayton said.
“Posture is also very important, and body placement in relation to the subject’s body. Some people don’t want you too close.
“You can spend hours developing a rapport or comfort level with a subject, then you make one wrong move and you’ve lost them and everything you’ve gained. Then you’ve got to go back and start all over again.
“You’ve got to have loads of patience when dealing with a consumer. If a regular person becomes combative, you can take them to jail, but with a consumer that’s not always possible. You’ve got to keep officer safety and the safety of the general public as your top concerns,” Clayton said.
The course shifts from the classroom to a different area at the LEOTC for role playing for various possible situations, such as yelling or many people talking to the officer at once, Clayton said.
Most if not all of the scenarios are based on actual events, staged by instructors and people who work for LifeCore Health Group of Tupelo.
Sometimes among the loud voices and flaring emotions, whether in role playing or an actual situation, “it’s a challenge just to figure out who is actually having the crisis, he said.
