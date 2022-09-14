CIT guys

Corporal Clayton and Corporal Pannell - CIT Officers New Albany Police Department

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

New Albany police officers Brandon Clayton and Brandon Pannell recently became the first officers in New Albany or Union County to complete CIT (Crisis Intervention Team) training, Police Chief Chris Robertson said this week.

Newsletters

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus