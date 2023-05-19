This year, Sunday, May 14, through Saturday, May 20, was National Police Week, Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards and New Albany Police Chief Chris Robertson said this week.
It was a week with special meaning for both men: One of Sheriff Edwards’ deputies died in line of duty on Dec. 18, 2013, and the deputy was also a part-time New Albany police officer, both officers said this week.
In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week.
During that week, America takes time to honor the men and women in law enforcement who put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities safe. It also pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.
“Deputy Clint Frazier was westbound in pursuit of a vehicle which had its headlight and taillight out. As they topped a hill, the vehicle the deputy was chasing stopped in the middle of the road. Deputy Frazier either had to hit it or take to the ditch. He took to the ditch to avoid striking the vehicle, and the wreck killed him. He was pronounced dead at Baptist Memorial Hospital – Union County,” Sheriff Edwards said this week.
It is believed to be both departments’ only line-of-duty death, both men said.
According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, Deputy Sheriff Clinton Frazier, 36, was killed in a single-car crash on Highway 178, near the intersection with CR 51, just inside the Myrtle city limits, at approximately 9 p.m.
He was attempting to stop a vehicle when his patrol car left the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned.
The driver of the vehicle he was attempting to stop fled the scene following the crash. She was arrested several days later and charged with culpable negligent manslaughter and leaving the scene of a traffic fatality. She was later charged with sale of a controlled substance.
She pled to several charges in Union County Circuit Court. In June 2016, she received five sentences and was sentenced to 12 years and five years probation. She remains incarcerated at this time, according to state records.
Deputy Frazier served with the Union County Sheriff's Office for two years, and with the New Albany Police Department. He was survived by his wife and three children: Christy and daughters, Chloe, Cameran and Carlie.
Recalled the sheriff, who hired the late deputy: “Clint Frazier was a good guy, a good Christian man. He was a big, strong man, a squared-up individual who loved his family and his job. We were very proud of him.”
Said Chief Robertson, who recommended Frazier to aldermen, who quickly hired him: “My family and I knew Clint and his whole family. He was a wonderful product of our community, born and raised here, who cared deeply about the community. He was a great officer who probably would have made a career in law enforcement. He always dealt with people in a respectful manner, he was tough but caring, and I never saw him get angry. His death was a huge loss that devastated his family, and the police, deputies and Highway Patrol officers he worked with.”
A memorial to the late deputy is in the front yard of the Union County Sheriff’s Department.
“We hold a memorial service every year on the date of his death to honor his memory,” said Sheriff Edwards.
The service includes an “end of watch” ceremony to remember the deputy, who wore Badge No. 14. His badge has been retired, the sheriff said.
His name is engraved on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Wall in Washington D.C., which lists the names of officers across America killed in line of duty.
