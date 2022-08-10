Starting school can be a scary time for many parents and students.
Gathering school supplies, getting up early again after a relaxed summer schedule, entering a classroom or an entire school full of unknown people, making sure that the work-life balance is going to function during the academic year -- all those changes and more are just part of a K-12 student's life when returning to school.
For an adult going back to school, more worries and fears come to the forefront as they work to get their GED.
It is the start of something new for them.
Many times, adults have not been in a school or classroom setting for decades and only remember what school was like when they dropped out or left school for a job or something like taking care of a sick or ailing elderly family member.
Northeast Mississippi Community College's award-winning Adult Education is trying to break that stigma and quell the fears of the surrounding area for students.
Whether it be a 16, 17, or 18-year-old who is looking for something outside the traditional school setting or a working adult who has now found time to finish their education once their children are back in school for the fall semester or a person wanting to better themselves with more education with hopes of landing a higher paying job, all of them face their own challenges in returning to school.
Northeast prides itself on making the learning environment conducive to learning and not a scary place where fear resides.
Northeast offers not only traditional GED classes but a HiSET exam as well, where students have the opportunity to demonstrate their skills and knowledge to earn a state-issued high school equivalency diploma.
Day classes begin on Monday, August 29 and night classes are set to kick off on Tuesday, September 6.
Daytime courses can enroll students every four (4) weeks, while night classes begin a new rotation every eight (8) weeks.
Northeast offers HiSET and GED preparation and testing, and the Adult Education program allows students to take Smart Start Training in person or through a hybrid environment to develop job skills to help them succeed in their future education endeavors or employment.
As part of the Smart Start curriculum, students can earn national certifications, learn helpful information on how to find a good, satisfying, and well-paying career, and acquire the skills employers are looking for at no cost.
Day and night classes are offered in each of the college's five-county service areas of Alcorn, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union counties. Career coaching and planning are available to those in the Adult Education program.
Scholarships are also available, as well as incentives for financial assistance.
Seats fill up fast, so for more information or to enroll in Northeast Mississippi Community College's Adult Education and Smart Start curriculum, call 662-720-7184.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.