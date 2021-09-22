Northeast Mississippi Community College's award-winning Adult Education department is currently reserving seats for its September day and October night classes.
Day classes will begin on Monday, September 27 while night classes will start on Monday, October 26.
Daytime courses can enroll students every four (4) weeks while night classes begin a new rotation every eight (8) weeks.
Students can take their General Education Diploma (GED) test or the High School Equivalency Test (HiSET) exam to earn a high-school-equivalency diploma and learn skills needed to get ahead in a fast-paced, ever-changing job market through the college's Smart Start curriculum.
As part of the Smart Start curriculum, students can earn national certifications and learn useful information on how to find a good, satisfying, and well-paying career as well as acquire the skills that employers are looking for at no cost.
Seats fill up fast so for more information or to enroll in Northeast Mississippi Community College's Adult Education and Smart Start curriculum, call 662-720-7184.
