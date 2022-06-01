Two hundred and forty-nine Northeast Mississippi Community College students achieved a grade point average (GPA) of 4.0 on a 4.0 scale for the 2022 spring semester and as a result, have been named to the college's distinguished President's List.
Included in the list are representatives from 62 different cities, towns and communities across the United States of America - 242 President's List scholars are from Mississippi, five hail from Tennessee and two are from Alabama. Two hundred and two scholars came from the college's five-county service area of Alcorn, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union counties while 47 were from outside the service area.
Overall, 626 individuals were either named to the President's List or the Vice-President's List at Northeast for the 2022 spring semester.
Students who earned inclusion on the 2022 Spring President's List at Northeast Mississippi Community College were:
Elizabeth Paige Boyd, Walter Franklin Covington, Cooper Allen Cox, Alexis Sierra Floyd, Carmen Lisbet Fuentes, Ayleen Gonzales, Torrance Alonzo Griffis, Stephanie Gwen Harris, Harley Lynn Miller, Robison Carter Montgomery, Jacob Eric Murrah, Jaylee EvaBrooke Ragsdale, Caleb Skyler Starnes, Isabella Elaine Strockbine, Brittany Carol Williams