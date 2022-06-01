Three hundred and seventy-seven Northeast Mississippi Community College students achieved a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5-3.9 on a 4.0 scale for the 2022 spring semester and as a result, have been named to the college's distinguished Vice-President's List.
Included in the list are representatives from 62 different cities, towns and communities across the United States of America - 365 Vice-President's List scholars are from Mississippi, seven hail from Tennessee and five are from Alabama. Two hundred and eighty-eight scholars came from the college's five-county service area of Alcorn, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union counties while 89 were from outside the service area.
Overall, 626 individuals were either named to the President's List or the Vice-President's List at Northeast for the 2022 spring semester.
Students who earned inclusion on the 2022 Spring Vice President's List at Northeast Mississippi Community College were:
Jacob Aaron, Haley Bullock, Ignatius Cameron, Victoria Chandler, Robin Crane, Cassidy Denning, Kailyn Freeman, JonRoss Garrett, Zoe Grant, Katie Gullick, Neely Hall, Cade Howell, Elijah Jolly, James McCullough, Keragen McCullough, Madison Nobles, Caleb Nolan, Haley Prather, Cailyn Rape, Emily Richey, Alejandro Rodriguez, Jacob Sanford, Aaron Scales, Ameilya Stewart, Jonah Thomas, Miriam Tinajero, Janna Tohill, Lindsey Toler, Kathryn Torres, Jaden Turner, Larry Turner, Noah Willis