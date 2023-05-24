Four hundred and two Northeast Mississippi Community College students achieved a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5-3.9 on a 4.0 scale for the 2023 Spring semester and as a result, have been named to the college's distinguished Vice-President's List.
Included in the list are representatives from 65 different cities, towns and communities across the United States of America - 388 Vice-President's List scholars are from Mississippi, seven are from Tennessee, five hail from Alabama and one is from Arkansas and Georgia, respectively. Three hundred and twenty-five scholars came from the college's five-county service area of Alcorn, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union counties while 77 were from outside the service area.
Overall, 694 individuals were either named to the President's List or the Vice-President's List at Northeast for the 2023 Spring semester.
New Albany students who made the Vice-President’s list include:
Elizabeth Paige Boyd, Carli Jade Bridges, Joseph Ashton Butler, Crystal Myra Calvin, Cassidy Paige Denning, Michael Devontae Ferrell, Alyssa Nichole Flowers, Kailyn Eve Freeman, Samantha Lynn Hale, Lydia Claire Haynie;
Macon Glen Hemby, Annalyn Klaire Hogue, Cade Riley Howell, Anna Claire Kent, Madison Elise Kent, Ally Marie Kizer, Lorenzo Bernard Knight, Jacob Conner Mathis, Ashley Nicole McDaniel, Caitlynn Marie Osgood;
Raegan Paige Potts, Nathaniel Elliott Reed, Rylee Ann Reeves, Dillon Trice Richey, Francisco Avila Rivera, Anna Carol Rodgers, Candace Marie Rowell, Anna Grace Stanford, Isabella Elaine Strockbine, Kinzie Claire Waits, Clarice Nicole Whitehead, Elijah Matthew Young
Two hundred and ninety-two Northeast Mississippi Community College students achieved a grade point average (GPA) of 4.0 on a 4.0 scale for the 2023 spring semester and as a result, have been named to the college's distinguished President's List.
Included in the list are representatives from 65 different cities, towns and communities across the United States of America - 281 President's List scholars are from Mississippi, nine hail from Tennessee while two call Alabama home. Two hundred and forty-two scholars came from the college's five-county service area of Alcorn, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union counties while 50 were from outside the service area.
New Albany students who made the President’s List include:
Autumn Nicole Baukman, Nicole Marie Boyd, Emma Claire Callicutt, Alexis Ann Campbell, Lillian Faith Childs, Carla Joanna Contreras, Alexis Sierra Floyd, Robert Luke Gaines, JonRoss Chapman Garrett, Omar Difranco Gonzalez;
Anniston Grace Hodges, Elijah Grant Jolly, Ansley Claire Ladner, Samuel Konner Little, Ethan Tate McGehee, Harley Lynn Miller, Giselle Diaz Rojas, Caleb Skyler Starnes, Jonah Arran Thomas, Janna Clair Tohill, Larry Keith Turner, Summer Rose Whiteside
