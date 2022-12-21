Four hundred and twenty-seven Northeast Mississippi Community College students achieved a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5-3.9 on a 4.0 scale for the 2022 fall semester and as a result, have been named to the college's distinguished Vice-President's List.
Included in the list are representatives from 77 different cities, towns and communities across the United States of America - 402 Vice-President's List scholars are from Mississippi, an even dozen (12) hail from either Alabama or Tennessee, respectively, while one is from Arkansas. Three hundred and twenty-six (326) scholars came from the college's five-county service area of Alcorn, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union counties while 101 were from outside the service area.
Overall, 676 individuals were either named to the President's List or the Vice-President's List at Northeast for the 2022 fall semester.
New Albany students who earned inclusion on the 2022 Fall Vice President's List at Northeast Mississippi Community College were:
Elizabeth Paige Boyd, Nicole Marie Boyd, Daniel Bruce Bullock, Emma Ruth Buskirk, Joseph Ashton Butler, Emma Claire Callicutt, Ignatius Ariel Cameron, Allyson Alden Chapin, Lillian Faith Childs, Amanda Contreras;
Carla Joanna Contreras, Cassidy Paige Denning, Alyssa Nichole Flowers, Kailyn Eve Freeman, Robert Luke Gaines, Zoe Lynn Grant, Katie Elizabeth Gullick, Charles Quitman Hamblin, Anna Claire Kent, Lorenzo Bernard Knight;
Samuel Konner Little, Ethan Tate McGehee, Harley Lynn Miller, Caitlynn Marie Osgood, Raegan Paige Potts, Francisco Avila Rivera, Jacob Ryan Sanford, Anna Grace Stanford, Isabella Elaine Strockbine, Larry Keith Turner and Elijah Matthew Young.
Information about Northeast Mississippi Community College
Northeast Mississippi Community College, located in Booneville, Mississippi, is continually moving forward.
In the spring of 2020, Northeast became just one of four community colleges in the world to reach the prestigious Apple Distinguished School designation. NEMCC was the recipient of the Ellucian Impact Award for 2020 that recognizes the college's advancements in technology and is the only school in the nation to receive the award with the second award going to the University of Greenwich in London and Kent, United Kingdom.
Northeast has been named one of the top colleges and universities in Mississippi and was recognized by the Mississippi Business Journal as the Healthiest Workplace in Mississippi as it pertains to colleges and universities.
In addition to being one of the top colleges and universities in the nation, OnlineColleges.com recognized Northeast as the top school in the state of Mississippi for online education out of all colleges and universities, including four-year colleges and universities.
ZIPPIA has honored Northeast as the top community college in Mississippi in preparing students for the workforce and Northeast became the first college or university to offer a Z-degree (zero textbook cost) degree in the state of Mississippi as well.
Northeast athletics can also boast that it is home to a new ultramodern baseball and softball facility and currently holds the record for largest video boards for both sports in the community college ranks in the state.
The Chronicle of Higher Education has designated the college as one of its "Best Places to Work For," and CollegeChoice.net has named Northeast a Top 25 Community and Junior College in the country while The Center for Digital Education has recognized Northeast as a Top 10 Digital Community College in the nation.
Campus Labs recently named Northeast as one of two educational institutions in the nation as a Campus Labs Trailblazer Award honoree. The Campus Labs Trailblazer Award is based on the college creating a culture of assessment on campus through Campus Labs Planning to increase institutional adoption, focus on continuous improvement, and closing the loop in the institutional assessment priorities.
For more information about Northeast Mississippi Community College, visit http://www.nemcc.edu.
