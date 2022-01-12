Northeast Mississippi Community College officials have announced that the stretch of Veterans Drive that runs between Second Street and N College Street in Booneville will be closed for approximately two weeks beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 11, to allow for construction of new sidewalks and crosswalks in the area.
"While we understand that this is an inconvenience to those traveling through the city of Booneville, we are dedicated to the safety of our employees and students," said Northeast president Dr. Ricky G. Ford. "We continually strive to make Northeast one of the top community colleges in not only Mississippi but the nation as well. These improvements will not only increase the aesthetics throughout the college but bring much needed safety improvements to our campus."
College officials understand that construction will cause an inconvenience for employees and students, but alternative routes are available to those who normally use Veterans Drive to access Booneville High School, Booneville Middle School, the Prentiss County Vocational and Technical School and Swift Prepared Foods (formerly Plumrose USA).
An alternative route to using Veterans Boulevard is Ellis Avenue which is less than one-fourth of a mile south on College Street.
For Booneville residents, Veterans Drive is also known as George E. Allen Drive.
In addition to the closure of Veterans Drive, three parking lots on the Northeast campus will be closed for construction as well.
Veterans Circle parking, which exits off Veterans Drive and circles by the Eula Dees Memorial Library; the parking lot north of the Bonner Arnold Coliseum and the parking lot north of Patterson Hall will all be closed due to the ongoing improvements.
While the parking lots are closed, handicap parking will still be available in those lots.
"We appreciate everyone's cooperation during this time of inconvenience," said Northeast director of construction, renovations and facilities operations Mark Hatfield. "The new crosswalks will be considerably safer for our students, employees and visitors."
For students needing access to the men's residence halls of White or Yarber halls or to Anderson Hall for classes, the campus' northern entrance into the Yarber Hall parking lot has been opened to allow access to the men's residence halls and Anderson Hall.
