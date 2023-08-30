For many an incarcerated person, the time behind bars is time wasted.
Time wasted away from their families; time wasted away from their everyday lives for a decision they made early in life, under the control of a substance or in the heat of passion.
Time wasted as they sit behind bars and wait on their release date.
However, for a handful of incarcerated men at the Alcorn County Regional Correctional Facility in Corinth, their sentences have been turned into "Time Not Wasted" as part of an effort to foster creative expression and provide a platform for incarcerated individuals to highlight their artistic talents.
Northeast Mississippi Community College is set to host an art show entitled "Time Not Wasted," in the Anderson Hall Art Gallery from August 28 through September 21.
Community members and art enthusiasts are invited to attend the opening reception, on Sunday, August 27, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Anderson Hall Art Gallery on the Northeast-Booneville campus.
Admission to the art exhibit is free and visitors can explore the exhibit during open gallery hours, which are from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
"Time Not Wasted," gives a unique look into the captivating artworks crafted by inmates at the Alcorn County Regional Correctional Facility in Corinth and is the culmination of a year-long collaboration between Northeast art instructor Melody Shinn and the incarcerated persons participating in the Prison Writes Initiative.
Shinn has dedicated her time and efforts to working with inmates at the correctional facility, enabling them to explore their creative potential amidst the challenges of being incarceration. The Prison Writes Initiative, a program aimed at promoting self-expression and rehabilitation through art and writing, has been instrumental in empowering inmates to find inspiration and meaning in their artistic pursuits throughout the Magnolia State.
"Time Not Wasted" provides a glimpse into the diverse artistic voices and perspectives that have flourished within the confines of the correctional facility and celebrates the artistic achievements of the inmates but also aims to challenge societal perceptions of incarcerated individuals and shed light on their capacity for growth and transformation through the power of art.
In a region where the importance of art and culture is deeply valued, "Time Not Wasted" marks a significant milestone in promoting creativity, rehabilitation, and community engagement.
