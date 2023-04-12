Northeast Mississippi Community College's award-winning Adult Education is reserving seats for day classes beginning Monday, May 1, and night classes starting Tuesday, May 2.
Day classes can enroll students every four weeks, while night classes begin a new rotation every eight weeks.
Day courses will meet in Booneville Monday through Thursday from May 1 through May 26 from 8 a.m. until noon while night courses will be offered in Booneville on Monday and Tuesday nights from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and in Corinth, New Albany and Ripley on Tuesday and Thursday nights from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Students can take the General Education Diploma (GED) test or the High School Equivalency Test (HiSET) exam to earn a high school equivalency diploma and learn the skills needed to advance in a fast-paced, ever-changing job market through the college's Smart Start curriculum.
With Smart Start, students earn national certifications and valuable information on how to find a satisfying, good-paying career and acquire the skills employers are looking for at no cost.
Northeast's Adult Education program provides a welcoming environment for adult learners to achieve their educational goals. The program is designed to help individuals earn their HiSET or GED diploma, improve their chances of employment, and further their education.
Northeast's adult education program is open to anyone 17 or older not currently enrolled in a public or private school. Classes are free of charge, and all instructional materials are provided. The program offers individualized instruction, small-group instruction, and computer-based learning.