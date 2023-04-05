Northeast Mississippi Community College's Campus Country will hold open tryouts for the 2023-2024 academic year on Saturday, April 1, at 9 a.m., in Hines Hall on the Booneville campus.
Northeast's Campus Country provides a variety of activities and events for students interested in country music and the entire music genre.
Campus Country holds four Showtime concerts throughout the year, performs at Northeast NOW recruitment events, travels to area festivals and schools as a goodwill ambassador for the college and provides students with opportunities to perform around the tri-state area.
Students of all skill levels are encouraged to try out for Campus Country; no experience is necessary.
Campus Country is known for its diverse repertoire, including country music. Still, the group's setlist includes many Billboard Top 100 and Grammy award-winning songs.
In addition, the organization has a long history of producing talented musicians who have gone on to work in the music industry in Nashville and abroad.
Those trying out are asked to sing a song of their choice and play an instrument if they have one. The rehearsal will allow students to learn some of the club's songs and meet the other members.
Students interested in trying out for Northeast Campus Country should contact Campus Country director Chris Dunn at crdunn@nemcc.edu.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.