Northeast Mississippi Community College's Career Development Academy realizes that students may need a little more time learning than what they receive at school.
Organizers with the Career Development Academy also understand that often times parents are not there until they get off work at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. to help a student with their work and that leaves very limited family time for them.
Northeast's Career Development Academy's after school program looks to fill that void and help parents achieve an active work-life balance with its After School Career Development Academy in each one of the college's five-count service area.
"We understand that students may need a little extra time after school," said Northeast Career Development Academy director Austin Beasley. "We also understand with many parents going back to work following the pandemic, that they may not be there right as their child gets out of school to assist them. Our CDA is designed to help and enable them to learn valuable life lessons while receiving the one-on-one tutoring that they may need in a certain area."
Northeast's Career Development Academy is not a babysitting service for those looking for someone to take care of their children after school. The Career Development Academy provides not only one-on-one tutoring for students, but also Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) activities, art activities, drug/alcohol prevention presentations, life skills and enrichment services for students and families for those in the fourth through twelfth grade.
"We want them to enjoy their time at the Career Development Academy," said Beasley. "Even though they will be learning, we want it to be an active and engaging environment that they want to come back to for years to come."
After-school Career Development Academy classes start on Tuesday, September 6 and are at no cost to the parent for the service nor is there an enrollment cutoff for those wanting to take advantage of multiple siblings in the same Career Development Academy.
Classes are currently offered in Alcorn, Prentiss and Union counties with the availability of online services offered to students in Tippah and Tishomingo counties.
For more information about the Northeast Mississippi Community College Career Development Academy's after-school program, contact Beasley at ambeasley@nemcc.edu
