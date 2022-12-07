Northeast Mississippi Community College's chorus will join with two other ensembles in the area to help bring the magic of the Christmas season to life on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Tupelo Civic Auditorium.
Northeast's chorus, under the direction of Claire Leeke, will perform beside Itawamba Community College's chorus and the Northeast Mississippi Symphony Orchestra's Children's Chorus as part of "Christmas with the NMSO."
In addition to the tri-chorus performance, the North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra will present its annual Christmas program at the auditorium, just off Varsity Drive in Tupelo.
Northeast's chorus will present many holiday favorites and new versions of old Christmas classics.
Showtimes for the North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra's Christmas program featuring the Northeast Mississippi Community College Chorus, the Itawamba Community College chorus and the North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra Children's Chorus is set for an afternoon matinee of 4 p.m. and an evening performance at 7:30 p.m.
Student tickets are just $10 with a $2.24 service fee. Families of those participating in either the North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra or any of the choruses performing can get into the show for $20 and a $2.85 service fee, while general admission tickets are $30 with a $3.46 service fee.
This year's show is slated for a 90-minute performance.
North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra employs approximately 60 musicians from across the southeastern United States. Musicians come from Mobile and Selma, Alabama, the University of Southern Mississippi, Franklin, Tennessee and Fort Smith, Arkansas, to be part of the symphony orchestra.
In addition to out-of-state and those who have to travel a far distance, many local highly-talented musicians make up the North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra roster, including Northeast assistant director of bands Dr. Jason Beghtol of Tupelo on trombone and Northeast fine arts/music instructor Dr. Amanda Murphy Mattox of Booneville on flute.
