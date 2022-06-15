Northeast Mississippi Community College held its annual commencement exercises in the Bonner Arnold Coliseum on Thursday, May 12 and Friday, May 13 in front of capacity crowds of graduates, friends, family and fans.
Health science students walked across the stage on Thursday, May 12 as those receiving degrees and certificates in Associate Degree Nursing, Dental Hygiene, Medical Assisting Technology, Medical Laboratory Technology, Practical Nursing, Radiologic Technology and Respiratory Technology were all pinned by their respective program directors.
On Friday, May 13, the college celebrated university parallel students and those receiving their degrees in career and technical education degrees and certificates.
In total, over 600 students received their degrees from Northeast Mississippi Community College between the Fall 2021 and the Spring 2022 semesters.
Included in the 623 graduates were 607 students from Mississippi. Eight students hailed from Tennessee, six came from Alabama and two graduates were from Georgia.
Approximately half of the 623 that received their degrees and certificates were members of the Iota Zeta chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society.
Northeast awarded 357 Associate of Arts degrees, 240 Associate of Applied Sciences degrees and 26 certificates between the Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 semesters.
Nearly three-fourths of the graduates (460) came from the college's five-county service area of Alcorn, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union.
Thirteen graduates finished their time at Northeast with more than one degree.
Stephanie Harris of New Albany, Tiffany Mitchell of Corinth, Teresa Russell of Iuka, Kaitlyn Squier of Booneville and Chrystal Stevens of Booneville all received an Associate of Applied Sciences degree in Business Management Technology and an Associate of Applied Sciences degree in Administrative Office Technology.
Marie Hill of Corinth and Anna Williamson of Myrtle, both received an Associate of Applied Sciences degree in Business Management Technology and an Associate of Applied Sciences in Accounting Technology.
Abigail McNutt of Weir and Desiree Taylor of Fulton, both received an Associate of Applied Sciences degree in Hospitality Management Technology and an Associate of Applied Sciences in Culinary Arts while Tyler Coker of Rienzi and Ethan Young of Iuka, both received an Associate of Applied Sciences degree in Industrial Maintenance Technology and an Associate of Applied Sciences degree in Electrical Technology.
Meghan Grubbs of Saltillo received an Associate of Applied Science degree in Computer Technology and an Associate of Applied Sciences degree in Administrative Office Technology.
Justin Wade of Booneville pulled off the rare feat of receiving an Associate of Arts and an Associate of Applied Sciences degree. Wade finished with an Associate of Arts in Arts and Humanities degree while finishing up an Associate of Applied Sciences degree in Business Management Technology.
Graduates from Northeast Mississippi Community College for the fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters included New Albany residents:
Jon Matthew Aaron, Santiago Ismael Aguirre, Riley Erin Allred, Citlaly Avila, Karson Baleigh Bowers, Haley Danielle Bullock, Leonel Contreras, Walter Franklin Covington III, Robin Cade Crane;
Jessica Marie Dawe, Abby Brooke Deaton, Katelin Nicole Denham, Sanaa Nicole Finley, Amber Nicole Fooshee, Carmen Lisbet Fuentes, Jasmine Anitara Gaillard, Ayleen Gonzales, Jordan Aliese Gooch, Torrance Alonzo Griffis;
Allison Kitturah Hale, Stephanie Gwen Harris, Mariana Ruth Jones, Rachel Cheyenne McDonald, Robison Carter Montgomery, Chelsea Brooke Moody, Alaysia Oceanana Nesbit, Madison Faith Nobles, Mary Kate Nobles, Cailyn Leigh Rape;
Allie Brooke Rodgers, Deborah Michelle Rowan, Aaron Guy Donavon James Scales, Marissa Alana Simmons, Ellen Suzanne Staggs, Lauren Elizabeth Thompson, Jaden Snow Turner and Noah Bodiford Willis