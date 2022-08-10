Northeast Mississippi Community College's Office of Continuing Education is helping the ambulance corps with its latest offering during the Fall 2022 semester.
Northeast has opened up its Emergency Medical Technician - Basic class for the fall semester and is looking for students to fill its classes on Monday and Thursday nights.
Orientation for the class will happen on Monday, August 8 in Holliday Hall, Room 118 with classes meeting every Monday and Thursday for the duration of the class from 5-9 p.m.
Cost for the course is $705 and includes $300 in tuition, $55 in malpractice insurance and $350 in textbook costs for the class.
Classes are limited to 15 (fifteen) participants.
For those looking to attend the class, students must be certified in the American Heart Association or Red Cross CPR Basic Life Support with an expiration date after December 2022. This certification has to come from an in-person, hands-on class as no online class certifications will be accepted due to Mississippi Emergency Medical Services requirements.
Participants must also have a physical examination and drug screening done by a physician or licensed nurse practitioner, have a TB skin test or chest x-ray done prior to class, begin the Hepatitis B vaccine three (3) shot series with at least one of the three injections prior to the start of class or have the Titer test completed if the three-shot series was completed previously, received the two-dose Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine, provide proof of age from a government-issued driver's license, have a high school diploma or GED and score silver overall on a Career Readiness Certificate, have a minimum 17 composite score on the American College Test or read at a tenth (10th) grade level on the Test for Adult Basic Education (TABE) and a notarized criminal background affidavit.
Students must also have proof of Covid vaccinations to be part of the class, which are required for clinical. Religious and medical exemptions are the responsibility of the student.
All prerequisites are due before starting the class.
For more information about the 2022 Emergency Medical Technician-Basic (EMT) course offered by the Northeast Office of Continuing Education or any other continuing education class at Northeast, email continuinged@nemcc.edu or call 662-720-7296.
