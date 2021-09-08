Northeast Mississippi Community College's Department of Continuing Education is helping an overworked health system with its offering of a Certified Nurse Aide Training Program in Booneville, Corinth and Ripley during the fall.
With healthcare workers registering more hours than normal during the pandemic, the Northeast Department of Continuing Education is looking to put more into the workforce and ease the burden on the healthcare system.
Both the Corinth and Ripley classes start on Tuesday, Sept. 7, with the Ripley classes meeting on Monday and Tuesdays from 5:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. at the Tippah County Career & Technology Center on County Road 501 in Ripley.
Corinth's class will meet on Tuesday and Thursday nights from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the Alcorn County Career & Technology Center on Norman Road in Corinth.
Booneville's class will start on Tuesday, Sept. 21, and will meet on Tuesday and Thursday nights from 5:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. in Wright Hall on the college's Booneville campus.
All three classes require Saturday clinicals which will be scheduled by the class instructor. Ripley will serve clinicals at the Tippah County Hospital and Nursing Facility while the Corinth class will be at the MS Care Center. Booneville will work clinicals at Landmark Nursing and Rehab Center in Booneville.
Scholarships provided by MolinaCares are available to those who qualify.
For more information about the Certified Nurse Aid Training Program or any of the fall course offerings, call the Northeast Mississippi Community College's Department of Continuing Education at 662-720-7277 or 662-720-7296 or email continuinged@nemcc.edu.