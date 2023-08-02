Northeast Mississippi Community College currently offers open registration for in-person and virtual classes for the Fall 2023 semester for those looking to further their education.
Northeast is only one of four community colleges to receive the prestigious Apple Distinguished Schools designation. With its iPad 1:1 initiative, the college prides itself on reducing entry barriers for students seeking to further their education.
Northeast observes a four-day academic week with classes happening Monday through Thursday and offers multiple holidays throughout the semester, such as Labor Day, Thanksgiving Break and Winter/Holiday Break.
Office hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. (noon) on Fridays. The college is closed on Saturdays and Sundays.
For those whose work schedules may prevent them from reaching the college during regular business hours, Northeast will hold extended registration hours on Thursday, August 3, until 6 p.m. at all its campuses - Booneville, Corinth, New Albany and Ripley.
In-person, full-term classes begin on Monday, August 14.
Virtual classes will begin a week later, on Monday, August 21 (full term and short term I).
Final exams for the Fall 2023 semester start on Monday, December 4.
For information about signing up for the Fall 2023 semester at one of the country's premier community colleges, Northeast Mississippi Community College, call 1-800-555-2154 or email admissions@nemcc.edu.
For more information about Northeast Mississippi Community College in general, visit www.nemcc.edu.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.