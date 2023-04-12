Northeast Mississippi Community College's Collegiate Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Collegiate chapter came out on top at the Mississippi State FBLA Conference, with several students winning top honors in their respective categories.
Amanda Contreras and Casandra Espinoza of New Albany won first place in Business Law, while Auston Staton of Corinth took home first in Entrepreneurship Concepts and second place in Retail Management.
Frankie Rivera of New Albany secured a first-place finish in Macroeconomics and second place in Help Desk, while Nathan Harvell of Corinth placed second in Digital Media and Social Media Marketing.
Contreras also placed second in Sports Management and Marketing.
Other Northeast students who earned recognition at the conference include Espinoza, who placed third in Client Service; Tres Jones of Rienzi, third in Hospitality Management; Hannah Harrison of New Albany and Ragan Kennedy of Middleton, Tenn., fourth in Business Presentation; Harrison, fourth in Foundations of Accounting; and Myasia Thorne of Booneville, who placed fourth in Job Interview.
FBLA Collegiate is a division of FBLA that prepares members for careers in business and related fields. The organization focuses on honing 21st century skills, developing personal brand, building relationships with mentors, being a mentor to others, completing internships, and understanding business principles. By the end of the experience, the goal is for members to demonstrate leadership abilities, understand the business development cycle, and develop a personal brand.
