Back from left are Ken Williams (Alcorn County), Larry Greene (Tishomingo County), John Anderson (Alcorn County), Brian Thrasher (Alcorn County), Douglas Jackson (Tippah County), Michael Byrd (Employee Enhancement Fund Chairperson), Steve Morgan (Prentiss County), Harold Lomenick (Tishomingo County); front from left, Zeb Taylor (Alcorn County), Northeast Mississippi Community College president Dr. Ricky G. Ford, Treadaway (Union County), Bostick (Alcorn County) and Patrick Eaton, NEMCC vice president of Institutional Advancement and executive director of the Northeast Development Foundation and Alumni Association.

At the quarterly meeting of the Northeast Development Foundation Board of Directors, out-going Board president Reid Bostick of Corinth (front row second from left) and board member Terry Treadaway (front row third from left) of New Albany were honored for their service on the Board. Bostick served as Board president for from 2021-23 and Treadaway served as a Board member from 2019-23.

