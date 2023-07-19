Back from left are Ken Williams (Alcorn County), Larry Greene (Tishomingo County), John Anderson (Alcorn County), Brian Thrasher (Alcorn County), Douglas Jackson (Tippah County), Michael Byrd (Employee Enhancement Fund Chairperson), Steve Morgan (Prentiss County), Harold Lomenick (Tishomingo County); front from left, Zeb Taylor (Alcorn County), Northeast Mississippi Community College president Dr. Ricky G. Ford, Treadaway (Union County), Bostick (Alcorn County) and Patrick Eaton, NEMCC vice president of Institutional Advancement and executive director of the Northeast Development Foundation and Alumni Association.
At the quarterly meeting of the Northeast Development Foundation Board of Directors, out-going Board president Reid Bostick of Corinth (front row second from left) and board member Terry Treadaway (front row third from left) of New Albany were honored for their service on the Board. Bostick served as Board president for from 2021-23 and Treadaway served as a Board member from 2019-23.
The Foundation offers a comprehensive program of giving opportunities and is specifically responsible for gifts to the college involving estate planning, real estate, insurance, endowments, annuities, trusts, pooled income funds or other special donations that require ongoing management or binding agreements. It exists to serve Northeast by providing programs and benefits not fully provided by other sourcesFor more information about Northeast’s Foundation contact Eaton at 662- 720-7165 or dpeaton@nemcc.edu.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...In Mississippi, Marshall, Lafayette, Yalobusha and
Calhoun Counties. In Tennessee, Fayette County.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&